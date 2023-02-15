Austin Junior High School honor roll for second 9 weeks:
A honor roll
Eighth grade: Destiny Acklin, Avery Bailey, Ronnie Bright, Tekaya Brooks, Willie T Chandler, Josiah Church, Ricky Coggins, Witten Crim, Jacob Durbin, Cain Earskine, Karina Gaines, Amare Gest, Alice Haughaboo, Rebecca Horn, Brandon Jarrett, Dyllan Jones, Paxton Jones, Keirin Morales Lopez, Daphene Naranjos-Leyva, Marisol Pacheco-Barrientos, Deep Patel, Anthony Pointer, Forrest Risberg, William Silcox, Harrekas Taylor, Nevaeh Toney, Amari Woods, William Price Wright
Ninth grade: Ellen Brewer, Allie Brown, Oscar Chen, Addison Crumpton, Kendal Davis, Mark Green, Joseph Hopkins, Emanuel Jackson, Isidro Mendez, Kaylynn Nantz, Madelyn Taylor, Marshun Watkins
A/B honor roll
Eighth grade: Ja’Kirah Almond, Kaden Basden, Jada Billings, Koen Bishop, Cailynn Cramer, Karleigh Cross, Anna Davenport, Kate Dixon, Damien Dobbins, Zykiah Donaldson, Brooklyn Finger, Callie Fuqua, Riley Grigg, Donna Reese Hart, Ryder Hawkins, Rosalinda Hernandez-Ralios, Alani Ingram, Shaun Jaimes, Robyn Lampkin, Joseph Lemon, Bella Lovell, Peyton Maclin, Alaura Malone, Misty Martinez, Elveree Matthews, Laura Mize, Zanna Nance, Magdalena Pedro Baltazar, Mario Perez De La Cruz, Trystan Piner, Brian Roberson, Ethan Robertson, Madison Rodgers, Montserrat Rodriguez Velazquez, Bryan Rodriguez-Moguel, Jesse Saldana-Pimentel, Mickeal Salery, Felipe Sanchez, Jalic Sanchez, John Sanchious, Joseluis Santiago-Tomas, Zyriah Sessons, Andie Sharman, Jacey Smith, Benjamin Sowell, Timothy Staten, Myles Christoher St.John, Jurnee Swoopes, Laura Tomas, Michelle Torres, Isaac Troupe, Lucke Wyatt Tucker, Makenzie Williams, Zion Williams
Ninth grade: Claire Adams, Tyler Adams, Sarah Alasri, Angela Barajas-Lopez, Blayze Barnes, Lauren Barnett, Amelia Bolden, Paxton Branum, Arden Breedlove, Dejanera Burgess, Landen Buttleman, Angely CAlles, Vicky Canuto-Gutierrez, Emerson Collins, Nakya Cousin, Maddelyn Dodson, Clayton Dotson, Madison Edwards, Brynn Felice, MeKayla Fennell, Eliany Flores, Natalia Flores, Adam Fox, Kiyora Frye, Katherine Harris, Richard Hernandez, Aiden Holt, Marley Jackson, Takayus Key, Mefi Lopez, Blaine McCleskey, Marissa Moore-Prytz, Addison O’Connell, Zion Orr, Manuela Perez Salucio, Jayla Pettus, Warren Peyton, Hoang Phan, Kamryn Potter, Diana Ramirez-Pascual, Kimora Robinson, Valeria Romero, Evelyn Sanchez-Reyes, Anayelis Solis Juan, Aideliz Soto Rico, Kathleen Strong, Jerra Swopes, Giselle Tinoco, Aniyah Tisdale-Hampton, Camille Tompkins, Mia Vazquez, Crystal Vergara-Jiminez, Jaidyn Wiley, Julia Williams
