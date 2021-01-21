Decatur High School AIM Developmental program honor roll for first semester:
Ninth grade: Adolfo Alonzo-Castro, Anthony Buttleman, Jaquarius Carter, Micah Gray
10th grade: Jamall Birdsong, David Cid-Rangel, Mary Eagan, Amber Fairbanks, Jasmine Finney, Rod Watkins
11th grade: Gael Contreras-Lopez, Jasmine Cox, Jahleel Gest, Frank Hernandez Morales, Manny McDaniel, Blair Orr, Angela Watson, Elica Wilson, Alexandros Zervos
12th grade: Julian Davis, Clayton Ergle, Sam Findlay, Woody Fowler, Yobani Gutierrez Leon, Colby Hand, Carolyn Higdon, DeAngelo Hubbard, Deanna James, Elijah King, Adam Kyle, Katelyn Malone, Tristan Mayhallm, Riley NeSmith, Jessica Ray, Michael Richardson, Eli Ross, EJ Shipman, Jessi Watts, Blake Williams
