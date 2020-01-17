Eva School honor roll for second 9 weeks:
A honor roll
First grade: Azaley Briscoe, Logan Dyess, Kensley Echols, Emma Fleming, Mason Frost, Sawyer Jones, Case Mackentepe, Weston Nay, Brandle Nelson, Lily Persell, Jasmine Walker, and Mason Walker
Second grade: Conner Dietz, Bennett Drinkard, Corbin Graham, Jaylen Hall, Kellan Holmes, Conner Hudgins, Isaiah Jenkins, Parker Johns, Brie Jones, Kellen Knowles, Lizzie Maxwell, Adelie Oden, Anna Turney, Mia West, and Emily Yancey
Third grade: Laylah Dooley, Khloe Goodwin, and Coston Hanvey
Fourth grade: Addison Caudle, Jordan Graham, Brady Fulford, Landon Hall, Lillian Jones, Chapman Morris, Avery Poole, and Brennen Weeks
Fifth grade: Kendall Hanvey and Lorelai Maxwell
Sixth grade: Ollie Howell, Cadence Lott, Gavin Mackentepe, and Matthew Mason
Seventh grade: Micah Edwards, Lauren Green, Addison Herrington, Izzy Kanaday, Walker Latham, Breia Rusk, and Alaina Smith
Eighth grade: Blaire Drummond, Brooke Drummond, Gracie Jo Echols, Alyssa Herrington, Natalie Hill, Ellie Muse, Emma Muse, and Callie Smith
B honor roll
First grade: Jaxton Adams, Lakynn Brown, Katelynn Cole, Kelsie Hopper, Asa Hurd, Lilith Kanaday, Malachi Latham, Taylor Mason, Serenity McIntosh, Everlee Meneau, Jack Pershin, Mitchell Queen, Kolton Spicer, Scott Thomason, Connor Wallace, and Addyson Young
Second grade: Mackenzie Bailey, Izaac Barber, Samantha Barber, Aubry Brown, Aubree Caudle, Briley Cross, Kaleb Cryer, Bradley Fletcher, Millie Johnson, Hayden Page, Blakely Phillips, Briggs Poole, Syriana Riggins, Payton Tennyson, Paisley Thompson, and Jada West
Third grade: Madalynn Cheatham, Leighann Dragon, Aislynn Herrington, Asher Sandlin, Emily Swaim, Dixie Thomason, Jayden Turrentine, Joslyn Turrentine, and Lexi Webster
Fourth grade: Carson Aulabaugh, Jevin Childers, Andee Emerson, Ali Hanson, Oakley Holmes, Nolan Oden, and Bentley Walker
Fifth grade: Reilly Burney, Calin Collins, MacKenzie Graydon, Emma Henry, Brayden Hopper, Eli Howell, Lillian Johansson, Brennam Kruger, Grace Maddux, Harmony Speegle, Evelyn Swaim, Damion Taylor, Julian West, and Connor Woodard
Sixth grade: Alex Blevins, Katelyn Brown, Jack Carnell, Cadance Cooper, Nina Davison, Layne Dunn, Bryson Emerson, Riley Fortner, Ella Holmes, Phillip Howell, Landon Jordan, Talon McDuffee, KarLee Mooney, Jaiden Ozbolt, Gavin Parr, Alexis Pearson, Riley Powell, Christopher Sands, Austin Sivley, Reagan Stites, Aidan Taylor, Addy Watts, Zach Whitworth, Austin Williams, and Payton Wooten
Seventh grade: Lily Belefant, Malaki Brackins, Kaden Cobbs, Laney Dothard, Kannon Dougherty, Samantha Farr, Tristan Franks, Austyn Holmes, Annika Johansson, Quinton Smith, and Des’Ray Stokes
Eighth grade: Baylor Brown, Emaleigh Brown, Emma Gandy, Blaine Hale, Eli Joiner, Hayden Kelley, Walter Norrie, Briana Shirey, Kaitlynn Spicer, Sadie Vest, Brieonna Voss, Lilly Yancey, and Madison Yennerell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.