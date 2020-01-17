Eva School honor roll for second 9 weeks:

A honor roll

First grade: Azaley Briscoe, Logan Dyess, Kensley Echols, Emma Fleming, Mason Frost, Sawyer Jones, Case Mackentepe, Weston Nay, Brandle Nelson, Lily Persell, Jasmine Walker, and Mason Walker

Second grade: Conner Dietz, Bennett Drinkard, Corbin Graham, Jaylen Hall, Kellan Holmes, Conner Hudgins, Isaiah Jenkins, Parker Johns, Brie Jones, Kellen Knowles, Lizzie Maxwell, Adelie Oden, Anna Turney, Mia West, and Emily Yancey

Third grade: Laylah Dooley, Khloe Goodwin, and Coston Hanvey

Fourth grade: Addison Caudle, Jordan Graham, Brady Fulford, Landon Hall, Lillian Jones, Chapman Morris, Avery Poole, and Brennen Weeks

Fifth grade: Kendall Hanvey and Lorelai Maxwell

Sixth grade: Ollie Howell, Cadence Lott, Gavin Mackentepe, and Matthew Mason

Seventh grade: Micah Edwards, Lauren Green, Addison Herrington, Izzy Kanaday, Walker Latham, Breia Rusk, and Alaina Smith

Eighth grade: Blaire Drummond, Brooke Drummond, Gracie Jo Echols, Alyssa Herrington, Natalie Hill, Ellie Muse, Emma Muse, and Callie Smith

B honor roll

First grade: Jaxton Adams, Lakynn Brown, Katelynn Cole, Kelsie Hopper, Asa Hurd, Lilith Kanaday, Malachi Latham, Taylor Mason, Serenity McIntosh, Everlee Meneau, Jack Pershin, Mitchell Queen, Kolton Spicer, Scott Thomason, Connor Wallace, and Addyson Young

Second grade: Mackenzie Bailey, Izaac Barber, Samantha Barber, Aubry Brown, Aubree Caudle, Briley Cross, Kaleb Cryer, Bradley Fletcher, Millie Johnson, Hayden Page, Blakely Phillips, Briggs Poole, Syriana Riggins, Payton Tennyson, Paisley Thompson, and Jada West

Third grade: Madalynn Cheatham, Leighann Dragon, Aislynn Herrington, Asher Sandlin, Emily Swaim, Dixie Thomason, Jayden Turrentine, Joslyn Turrentine, and Lexi Webster

Fourth grade: Carson Aulabaugh, Jevin Childers, Andee Emerson, Ali Hanson, Oakley Holmes, Nolan Oden, and Bentley Walker

Fifth grade: Reilly Burney, Calin Collins, MacKenzie Graydon, Emma Henry, Brayden Hopper, Eli Howell, Lillian Johansson, Brennam Kruger, Grace Maddux, Harmony Speegle, Evelyn Swaim, Damion Taylor, Julian West, and Connor Woodard

Sixth grade: Alex Blevins, Katelyn Brown, Jack Carnell, Cadance Cooper, Nina Davison, Layne Dunn, Bryson Emerson, Riley Fortner, Ella Holmes, Phillip Howell, Landon Jordan, Talon McDuffee, KarLee Mooney, Jaiden Ozbolt, Gavin Parr, Alexis Pearson, Riley Powell, Christopher Sands, Austin Sivley, Reagan Stites, Aidan Taylor, Addy Watts, Zach Whitworth, Austin Williams, and Payton Wooten

Seventh grade: Lily Belefant, Malaki Brackins, Kaden Cobbs, Laney Dothard, Kannon Dougherty, Samantha Farr, Tristan Franks, Austyn Holmes, Annika Johansson, Quinton Smith, and Des’Ray Stokes

Eighth grade: Baylor Brown, Emaleigh Brown, Emma Gandy, Blaine Hale, Eli Joiner, Hayden Kelley, Walter Norrie, Briana Shirey, Kaitlynn Spicer, Sadie Vest, Brieonna Voss, Lilly Yancey, and Madison Yennerell

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.