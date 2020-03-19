Eva School honor roll for third 9 weeks:
A honor roll
First grade: Azaley Brisco, Logan Dyess, Kensley Echols, Emma Fleming, Asa Hurd, Sawyer Jones, Case Mackentepe, Taylor Mason, Lily Persell, and Mason Walker
Second grade: Conner Dietz, Bennett Drinkard, Jaylen Hall, Parker Johns, Brie Jones, Kellen Knowles, Jada West, Mia West, and Emily Yancey
Third grade: Khloe Goodwill and Coston Hanvey
Fourth grade: Levi Brown, Addison Caudle, Andrew Douthit, Landon Hall, Ali Hanson, Lillian Jones, Aleigha Malin, Chapmann Morris, Nolan Oden, and Bentley Walker
Fifth grade: Kendall Hanvey, Brayden Hopper, and Lorelai Maxwell
Sixth grade: Nina Davison, Jaiden Ozbolt, and Addy Watts
Seventh grade: Kaden Cobbs, Micah Edwards, Lauren Green, Addison Herrington, Walker Latham, Breia Rusk, and Ashlynn Taylor
Eighth grade: Blaire Drummond, Brooke Drummond, Gracie Jo Echols, Alyssa Herrington, Natalie Hill, Eli Joiner, Ellie Muse, Emma Muse, Walter Norrie, Callie Smith, Sadie Vest, Brieonna Voss, and Madison Yennerell
B honor roll
First grade: Jaxton Adams, Lakynn Brown, Kallen Caudle, Katelynn Cole, Mason Frost, Kelsie Hopper, Malachi Latham, Weston Nay, Brandle Nelson, Kolton Spicer, Scott Thomason, and Addyson Young
Second grade: Aubry Brown, Abree Caudle, Kaleb Cryer, Bradley Fletcher, Kellan Holmes, Conner Hudgins, Isaiah Jenkins, Kymber Johnson, Millie Johnson, Lizzie Maxwell, Adelie Oden, Blakely Phillips, Briggs Poole, Paisley Thompson, and Anna Turney
Third grade: Laylah Dooley, Leighann Dragon, Benton Jones, Asher Sandlin, Dixie Thomason, Dakota Thompson, Jayden Turrentine, and Joslyn Turrentine
Fourth grade: Dustin Butler, Jevin Childers, Jordan Cross, Andee Emerson, Brady Fulford, Oakley Holmes, Audrey Jones, Brian Kanaday, Jackson Page, and Brennen Weeks
Fifth grade: Jackson Barringer, Baden Brindley, Hayden Brown, Savanna Calvert, Molly Caudle, Calin Collins, Mackenzie Graydon, Emma Henry, Eli Howell, Lillian Johansson, Brennam Kruger, Noah Loney, Grace Maddux, Lucas Prater, Harmony Speegle, Peyton Sullivan, Evelyn Swaim, Damion Taylor, Julian West, and Harper Wilson
Sixth grade: Jacob Blevins, Katelyn Brown, Jack Carnell, Bryson Emmerson, Riley Fortner, Kayleigh Grandstaff, Ollie Howell, Phillip Howell, Landon Jordan, Cadence Lott, Gavin Mackentepe, Matthew Mason, Talon McDuffee, KarLee Mooney, Gavin Parr, Riley Powell, Chrisopher Sands, Aidan Taylor, Austin Williams, and Payton Wooten
Seventh grade: Lily Belefant, Malaki Brackins, Laney Dothard, Tristan Franks, Austyn Holmes, Annika Johansson, Izzy Kanaday, Abby Oden, and Alaina Smith
Eighth grade: Fisher Anaya, Baylor Brown, Emaleigh Brown, Emma Gandy, Jada Hogan, Hayden Kelley, Colton Mooney, Sarah Smitherman, Kaitlynn Spicer, Sierra Wooten, and Lilly Yancey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.