Camp Hope, a free one-day camp filled with music, arts, crafts, games and healing, will take place June 10 at Point Mallard Park.
Organized by Hospice of the Valley, the camp helps children, ages 5-12, who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Individuals interested in attending should register online at hospiceofthevalley.net or by calling the Rev. Brad Eades at Hospice at 256-350-5585.
Hospice of Limestone County's Camp Hope will be July 20 at Camp Helen Baptist Campground, 14477 Baptist Camp Road in Harvest. The one-day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is open to ages 5 to 15. For more information, visit hospiceolc.org.
