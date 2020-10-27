Decatur Morgan Hospital hit its peak number of confirmed COVID-19 patients Friday and had dropped by only two Monday, but the CEO said her main concern is how much younger the patients are than earlier in the pandemic.
"It's a lot of young people. When I say young: 30, 40, 50, 60s," Kelli Powers said. "In the beginning, most of the patients that were hospitalized were 60, 70, 80, 90-year-olds, and they pretty much all had underlying health conditions. But I am beginning to see some (patients who are in their) 30s, 40s and 50s, which does alarm me and should alarm our community."
Powers said there were 39 confirmed COVID-19 patients Friday, the highest number since the previous peak of 34 in July. As of Monday there were 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care and four on ventilators. Another six patients were suspected of having the virus, but were awaiting test results.
"I think people have gotten a little lax about wearing their masks, social distancing, and so some of these younger people are getting sick with it," she said.
Powers also clarified that the COVID-19 numbers only include patients who are currently testing positive for the virus, but does not include patients who remain hospitalized for COVID-19 complications but no longer are testing positive for the virus.
"If you're in the hospital and you've been there two weeks and you're no longer positive for COVID, I'm not telling you about those patients," Powers said. "We currently have several patients who have been in the hospital — I think the longest is maybe 130 days — who were positive but are negative now. ... Because of COVID, they're very, very sick."
Morgan County had a cumulative total of 4,182 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, including 35 deaths. It has averaged 34 new cases per day over the last seven days.
Through the course of the pandemic 861 Lawrence County residents have contracted the virus and 30 have died. An average of 10 new Lawrence County cases per day have been reported over the last seven days.
A cumulative total of 2,893 Limestone County residents have contracted the virus, including 30 who died. Over the last seven days, ADPH has reported an average of 29 new Limestone cases per day.
Powers, speaking at a city of Decatur news conference Monday, said Decatur Morgan Hospital's main and Parkway campuses last week had a record high of 159 patients last week, and were at 148 Monday. She said she's not concerned about total bed capacity, but she is worried about having enough ICU beds.
Powers said the hospital has 19 ICU beds, and since July an average of 18 have been occupied per day.
“We have a surge plan where we can put eight more in the emergency room,” she said. “We look at (the plan and numbers) two or three times a day.”
If necessary, she said, her hospital can transport patients to Huntsville Hospital's ICU.
Powers said the medical staff are “worn out and tired.”
She said the plan to open a 15-bed COVID unit at Parkway Medical Center is moving forward, and nine of the COVID-19 patients are already at Parkway.
“We’ve hired more staff and are looking at the middle of November before we can get them trained,” she said.
Athens-Limestone Hospital on Monday reported 11 COVID-19 patients including one in ICU on a ventilator.
Also at the news conference, Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Yvette Evans said presently there are six students who are actively positive for COVID-19 and another 137 in quarantine or isolation. She said six teachers are positive and 22 others are in quarantine or isolation.
Three of the largest schools in the Lawrence County system, Lawrence County High, Moulton Middle School and East Lawrence Middle School, have seen a spike in teachers and staff members who have tested positive recently. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith ordered the three schools to discontinue in-person instruction and hold virtual-only classes through “at least Nov. 6” because of the lack of substitute staffing.
Evans said Decatur City Schools hasn’t reached that point but staffing issues are being monitored closely. She said during the two-day fall break and the three virtual-only days that followed the week of Oct. 12-16, the schools were deep-cleaned.
“Presently there are no plans to go virtual only,” she said. “We’re doing pretty well having in-person instruction. ... Things are very unpredictable.”
She said parents with questions related to the coronavirus can call the system’s nurses at 256-318-2171.
