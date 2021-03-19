A Decatur church helping people without internet access register for COVID-19 shots and a Limestone County group trying to reach minorities are among a growing number of area initiatives supporting vaccination efforts.
Westmeade Baptist Church launched a help line Monday to assist elderly Morgan County residents and others with remote registration.
“We’re trying to help people who don’t have access to the internet” and unable to sign up for a vaccine waiting list themselves, said Justin McAlpin, Westmeade Baptist’s senior pastor. “We’re just trying to be a resource.”
Though the church office staff hasn’t been inundated with calls yet, “we’ve been able to help several people get registered every day since Monday,” McAlpin said. And those who have called who aren’t eligible for the vaccine until Monday are being asked to call back next week to get assistance.
“Every day, we’ve had a very steady group of people calling in,” including a woman asking for help to register her elderly parents, he said.
In another effort, the Limestone Ministerial Coalition, in partnership with Athens-Limestone Hospital, will host the Vaccine Equity Initiative. An on-site vaccine registration will be March 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first 500 registrants, to ensure that those registrants will receive an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine on April 10.
Though anyone who’s eligible is welcome, Keith Shoulders, the coalition’s president, said the goal is to ensure the shot is easily accessible for African Americans and Hispanics, who have been "especially impacted and affected" by the virus.
“We’re putting together a clinic to remove some of the hurdles that have prevented people from getting the vaccine,” said Shoulders, pastor of David’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner.
With the vaccines that are now available, “we have an opportunity to reclaim our lives,” he said. The registration and vaccination site will be at Round Island Mission Center at 13829 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens.
---
Partnerships stressed
Assistant State Health Director Karen Landers said that with the scope of the outbreak, “it will be imperative to have public/private partnerships and community partnerships” to connect people with the vaccines that are available.
Beginning Monday, vaccine eligibility will expand to include people 55 years and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities and additional critical workers.
“COVID-19 is truly a pandemic situation in which everyone in the community can work for the common good to get this behind us,” Landers said.
Decatur Morgan Hospital is starting to work with churches, senior centers, community centers and organizations it already partners with to assist it in providing vaccines for their members or clients.
A new mobile medical unit, scheduled to arrive in the next couple of weeks, will be used for the effort, or a vaccination clinic could be set up at a church or agency location, whichever option is the most efficient for that group, said Noel Lovelace, the hospital’s director of development. People would still need to register for the vaccine in advance.
“This is a big effort,” Lovelace said. “This is going to be something we do all summer, I would expect, until we can reach people.”
Lovelace said the hospital vaccine clinic at the Parkway campus is continuing to give shots.
---
How to get help
For registration assistance, Morgan County residents can call Westmeade’s COVID Vaccine Help Line at 256-353-2490 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and are asked to verify their eligibility to receive a shot, under Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines, before dialing the help line.
McAlpin said the help line idea came about after he asked Mayor Tab Bowling how the church could help out, and Bowling asked if the church could be a call center to help people without internet access to register for a vaccine waiting list.
Bowling said that he plans to talk to McAlpin to “get a feel for how effective this test run is going, and from there we’ll reach out to other churches who can do the same service.” He expects there will be more opportunities to assist as the number of people who qualify for the vaccine increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.