The Decatur Housing Authority board will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the community room of Jordan-Neill Apartments on Wilson Street Northeast.
The board has been holding meetings to select a new executive director.
However, the public will not be allowed to attend in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone interested in viewing the meeting can watch it via Zoom at: tinyurl.com/y7n7awav.
Meeting ID: 942 5636 5168
Passcode: 999801
