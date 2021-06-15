The Decatur Housing Authority paid out $117,000 to 49 victims of alleged discrimination involving senior tenant assignments, with $10,000 the most paid to any individual.
The authority had agreed to pay as much as $200,000 as part of its voluntary compliance agreement reached last year with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Authority Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Donna Gibson said last week that no one met the deadline to claim the remaining $83,000, which had to be held if any additional claimant came forward. The total payout was reported during an authority meeting earlier this month.
Board chairman Albert Ridgeway said he thought the Housing Authority “spent a lot of money dealing with the charges, although they never proved them to me.”
The authority spent $188,000 in legal expenses in 2019-20, and Gibson said most of this was for the voluntary compliance agreement. DHA spent $9,063 on attorney’s fees for the discrimination complaint. It had $62,000 in legal miscellaneous expenses.
Auditor Phillip Lindsey, of Rubino & Co., reported on his audit of the Housing Authority’s 2019-20 budget year. He gave DHA “an unmodified clean opinion with no material errors” in his report.
The authority agreed to the discrimination settlement last year after a compliance review letter charged it with violations of the Civil Rights Act.
The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
An on-site review found that the authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
In addition to the settlement payout, the authority made a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and promised to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement released in August 2020, the authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
The Housing Authority board also approved this month a $5 million budget for 2021-22, which Gibson said does not include cost of living raises. The budget does not include any potential federal grants the DHA is likely to receive.
“There is extra money in the budget for raises if a performance review entitles the employee to a pay increase,” Gibson said.
Housing Authority attorney David Canupp said he and new Executive Director Taura Denmon are working on a standard performance review format for the new year.
DHA’s budget year begins July 1, so the audited budget was from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Lindsey said the audit was later than usual because of a number factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.
Lindsey said there weren’t any significant deficiencies but there is concern that the Housing Authority’s had a high number of vacancies with an 88.69% occupancy rate.
“Anything below 98% put you on HUD’s radar," Lindsey said.
Lindsey said it hurt the authority that it was unable to collect rent or proceed with non-payment evictions because of the federal moratorium issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsey said the authority’s net position decreased by $937,164 to $20.6 million in fiscal 2020. Revenues increased by $72,311 to $8.39 million, while the Housing Authority’s expenses increased by $695,239 to $9.4 million.
DHA receive $7 million in federal grants, which was $116,471 less than in 2018-19.
