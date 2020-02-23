Morgan and Limestone county officials say they’re seeing a housing boom and are expecting more activity as the hiring of Mazda Toyota employees increases.
One local lawmaker and owner of a homebuilding company said the area will have difficulty keeping up with demand.
"We don't have the inventory to fill the need," said Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, owner of Hagen Homes. "People looking to buy a home won't have the pick of the litter. The inventory simply isn't there."
He said potential homebuyers will be met with square-foot prices north of $100. "We're selling at $110 right now," Stadthagen said. "It's supply and demand. Materials are going up. Labor is going up."
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said the commission is approving plats and subdivisions at nearly every meeting.
“With the new lots that have been approved by the commission, the largest growth for new homes is expected to be in Districts 2 and 3 of our county,” Daly said. District 2 encompasses East Limestone, while District 3 includes southeastern portions of the county.
The $1.6 billion automotive megaplant is under construction in the Greenbrier area of Limestone County. Mazda Toyota announced plans to hire 4,000 workers by 2021 and several thousand more will find work with supplier companies to the site.
According to the Culverhouse College of Business real estate report released in late January, Athens’ residential sales for December tallied 175, up 22 units when compared to one year before when 156 existing single-family, condo and new construction homes were sold.
The report showed the average median price was $236,500 in December with newly constructed units going for $285,452 while existing homes went for $197,450 on average.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the Priceville and Hartselle areas are busy with home construction activities, and he knows rural parts of the county will see activity, too.
“A few building sites in Decatur were announced a few months ago,” Long said. “We have seen building picking up around Trinity, also. In reality, the fastest growth will continue to be around Priceville.”
He said access to the interstate is key.
“The interstate highway is so convenient for workers to get to and from the Mazda Toyota site,” he said. “Along with the 4,000 jobs for Mazda Toyota, there will be a few thousand supplier jobs located in the area of the main plant. People look for convenience. Some of these workers may see this as an opportunity to move just a little farther out and buy several acres. They could have a few farm animals or even a small garden.”
Long said he expects luxury apartments to be popping up soon.
“A wild card in the housing market could be upscale apartments,” he said. “If a developer chose to build apartments in downtown Decatur or even around the interstate anywhere, I think you would see them fill up quickly. With apartments, there is no yard work or upkeep. This would allow for more time for hobbies or relaxation.”
Wally Terry, director of development for Decatur, said most areas 30 minutes or so from the Mazda Toyota plant will see some sort of ongoing construction activity and, like Long, he said Decatur will benefit.
“We view our proximity to the growth internally and across the river including the automotive sector and the FBI sector, also known as Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal, as being very promising for our community,” Terry said. “There are several subdivisions in various stages of discussion that we believe will be very attractive at many different price points over the next several years.”
The FBI is planning a $1 billion campus in Huntsville with 1,400 jobs coming sometime in 2021.
Terry said that two new subdivisions already approved in Southeast Decatur won’t be the only activity for the city.
“This does not preclude development that may occur downtown or around the new Austin High School (on Modaus Road) where individuals in a household may work in Decatur as well as Madison County/Limestone County,” he said. “In addition, there are many infill opportunities where a developer/builder could take advantage of existing infrastructure such as the Point Mallard area.
"Decatur with its many attractions such as the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, the Tennessee River and the many downtown activities and attractions that are not normally found in towns our size — like the Cook Museum and the Alabama Center of Art — put us on the map as a place to consider for quality of life.”
Morris Holdings is constructing 56 units along Old River Road with prices ranging from $180,000 to $250,000.
Greystone Properties and Land Services, led by Jeff Parker, plans a 74-home development called Black Branch Point near Point Mallard. Phase 1 was approved with zoning for 32 estate homes along the river, off of Point Mallard Drive. Phase 2 of Black Branch will be 42 smaller homes.
Davidson Homes has plans to bring 135 homes near Garner Road in Hartselle with prices ranging from $180,000 to $200,000.
And, according to its website, Davidson’s Bakers Farm project near Priceville High School has 75 units starting at $189,000 already built or planned.
Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said the county is seeing about a 10% uptick in subdivision approvals and expects that trend to grow.
“I anticipate a quite a few more subdivisions coming in,” Bodley said. “Decatur and Priceville have had good growth. In District 4 (which includes the Lacey’s Spring area), we expect at some point to gain some traction and start growing. We haven’t seen it yet; maybe we’ll see it by summer.”
