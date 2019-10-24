Housing sales continue on an upward trend in the Decatur area, and homes are staying on the market almost three weeks less on average than they did in 2018, which professionals say indicates a need for more inventory.
“As long as homes are priced right, keeping up with the current sales comps or priced slightly above, they’re flying off the market,” said Alexa Crow, president of the Morgan County Association of Realtors and a broker associate with Re/Max Platinum.
“A lot of listings are sold before they go to the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) or within the first day or two,” she said.
The number of housing transactions reached 1,643 last year, an increase of 161 compared to 1,482 units sold in 2017, figures from the Alabama Center for Real Estate show. Through September this year, sales hit 1,296.
The record number for the Decatur area, which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties, was 1,794 transactions in 2006, according to Stuart Norton, research coordinator with ACRE, which is housed at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business.
“The market is trending up,” Norton said. “The Decatur market has been able to sustain sales results from 2018."
Norton also noted that in 2010, the number of transactions stood at 1,081, and there’s been “a steady recovery” since then.
“The regional economic growth combined with lower interest rates are driving sales growth and price growth,” he said. “And it’ll be more likely in 2020 or 2021 that the Decatur market will reach its pre-recession peak” in the level of sales transactions.
Norton said the average days on the market through September last year was 82, improving to 63 for the same period this year.
“The average days on the market indicate solid demand in the area,” Norton said.
Realtors agree that the lack of inventory is a challenge for the area’s market, while Decatur’s mayor is optimistic that two residential developments will give a boost to the housing market.
In August, inventory statewide was down about 12 percent, compared to that same month last year.
“It’s going to be double that in the Decatur area in August,” Norton said.
Currently, there’s only 2.5 months of supply in the Decatur area, which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties, according to ACRE.
The supply has continued to drop over the last six years, ACRE data show.
The inventory of homes was 353, as of Sept. 1, compared to 461, Sept. 1, 2018; 674, Sept. 1, 2017; 757 on Sept. 1, 2016; 839 on Sept. 1, 2015; and 1,001 on Sept. 1, 2014.
“We need more inventory — resale homes and new development,” Crow said. “We have so many buyers and not enough homes.
“I’ve got buyers who are just sitting on the sidelines.”
Mark Moody, broker and owner at MarMac Real Estate, said “the housing market is really doing great here in Decatur,” but there’s a “lack of new construction."
“People are moving to Priceville, people are moving to Madison,” Moody said. “We’re selling houses there as well as we are here.
“New will trump resale most of the time,” he said. “All we’ve got are resales in the city of Decatur.
“Our biggest challenge is getting the people that come to the area on the south side of the river,” Moody said. “If we can get them over here on the south side of the river, we can usually sell them a house.”
There are positive signs for the new home inventory in Decatur.
“We are thrilled about the two developments that should be underway before the New Year,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “Chances are the newly built homes will be pre-sold because of demand.”
Those projects are a Morris family development, River Road Manor, located off Old River Road Southeast, and the Black Branch Point subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast, developed by Jeff Parker.
“Once large tract builders see how quickly these sell, it will attract them to invest in our market,” Bowling said. “The best news is we can handle the growth” with the city’s public safety, street and environmental and recreation services.
“We are seeing industrial growth, and the new employees will be able to make their homes in Decatur,” he said. “I am thankful for the team effort that has gotten us to this point, to include our Chamber (of Commerce) and their initiative on residential growth.
“We are a community with wonderful assets,” Bowling said.
“We’ve got all this industry moving in,” Crow said. “I think progress is inevitable.”
The inventory shortage in the Decatur area is not an isolated case, and mirrors the regional market, according to Norton.
“Huntsville has a major inventory shortage, along with Athens and Gadsden,” Norton said.
