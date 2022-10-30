When choosing dog groomers, check their experience, the condition of their facilities and whether they monitor pet clients' health properly, local animal experts say.
Morgan Roberts, groomer at Family Pet Health Care in Decatur, has been a certified groomer for eight years. She said in Alabama grooming is unregulated and anyone can pick up a pair of clippers, open a grooming salon and operate as a groomer.
“There are voluntary grooming certifications that groomers can get. I would recommend maybe finding one that has certification,” Roberts said. “However, I do think that the experience that they have is more important.”
Roberts said when looking for a groomer you should interview them and make sure they have gained experience working under someone instead of just learning on their own.
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Kelly Griffith said dog owners should find a groomer with a good reputation.
“But also, a groomer that is knowledgeable in their facilities, that they’re clean, that the dogs are cared for appropriately while they’re there. Are the holding areas, whether that be a cage or a room, are they clean and disinfected properly?” she said.
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne said dog owners should pay attention to whether the grooming shop and the area where dogs stay is clean and organized.
“External things don’t tell you much about the grooming, but if they take care of those details, they probably take care of the grooming details, too,” he said.
Vibes from pet
Osborne said you also can get a sense of the grooming quality after your animal has been to the shop a time or two.
“Do they like to go in there, or do they not want to go in there, are they upset when they get home?” he said. “So, how the experience was for the animal because … they’re going to be there half a day, three-quarters of the day without you. So, you’ll have some sort of vibe or intuitive feeling from your animal as to how the experience was.”
Osborne said pet owners shouldn't be too alarmed if there are nicks on their dogs a couple of times because they can happen, even to professionals, when grooming animals that will move during the process.
“But if every time I took my dog it came back with a cut on it or something like that, I would think about doing something a little different,” he said.
Griffith said the groomer needs to make sure all dogs at their facility are up to date on their vaccinations because there are many dogs in grooming facilities at one time.
“That’s when diseases can be transmitted like bordetella, commonly called kennel cough. There’s other diseases that we vaccinate for on a routine basis like distemper/parvo,” she said. “Rabies vaccinations are required by law, so they need to be aware that the dog is current on vaccinations.”
Roberts said certain breeds have a standard cut.
“Terriers especially, like schnauzers, Airedales, westies, they all have a certain pattern that would be considered breed standard,” she said. “However, we can modify those depending on whatever the owner prefers.”
Upkeep a factor
Roberts said when she grooms, she does whatever haircut is good for the owner.
“I always recommend a trim that’s going to be manageable for the owner at home. So, if an owner is not able to bring a dog in once a month or so, I would say a shorter trim would be better for them,” she said.
If the owner is able to bring their dog in regularly and is doing a lot of brushing and combing at home, Roberts said, then a longer trim would be fine. She said the cut just depends on whatever the owner is interested in keeping up with.
Roberts said the frequency of taking your dog to the groomers varies with each breed and haircut.
“I typically recommend for an average length haircut, (getting it) every four to six weeks. Personally, I think every four weeks is good because it gives your dog a sense of schedule and they’re used to coming into the groomer’s, hearing all the noises, all the people,” she said. “It’s just a part of their routine in life.”
Keeping your dog’s toenails at a manageable level is part of grooming as well, Roberts said. She said keeping your dog’s nails at a short length is very important for their joint health.
“I would recommend if you’re not wanting to bring your dog in every four to six weeks for a haircut, maybe at least bring them in for a nail trim every two to four weeks depending on how long the nails are,” she said.
Roberts said the cost of grooming is different depending on where you go. She said at her clinic they base the price on things like the time the haircut takes, the length of the cut, and the quantity of supplies required.
At most grooming salons, Roberts said, the price will include nail trimming, ear cleaning, bathing, drying and the haircut. She said at Family Pet Health Care the cost for a small dog starts at $60 while the price for a large dog starts at $90.
