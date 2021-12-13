Helping Hands Workday: Join Wild Alabama for a volunteer workday on Saturday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Volunteers should meet at the Thompson Creek Trailhead at 9 a.m. Bring a lunch, snacks, drinking water, work gloves and hard hat, if able. Volunteers will walk approximately four miles roundtrip. To sign up to help, email janice@wildal.org.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The nonprofit organization, which provides items for residents in need, is looking for king and queen-sized sheets, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, paper plates, plastic cups, paper towels, toilet paper and large black drawstring garbage bags. Drop off donations at 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Christmas Project: Feeding Families of Alabama is collecting items to transform its grounds into a winter wonderland for the public. Needed items include lights, small gifts for elderly and homebound clients, toys and gifts for children ages 16 and younger and outdoor Christmas decorations. Leave donations in the tubs by the office door, 373 Mount Tabor Road in Hartselle, by Thursday.
Bike Drive: The Decatur Fire and Rescue Department is collecting bicycles for area children. Drop off new bicycles at any Decatur fire station.
Warm Coat Collection: The Committee on Church Cooperation needs winter coats to distribute to the needy and homeless. Coats should be in good condition, smoke-free and clean. Drop off at the CCC, 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Operation Warm: The Foundation for Mental Health is collecting monetary donations to provide group home residents with warm coats this winter. Send checks made out to “Foundation for Mental Health” to: Foundation for Mental Health, c/o Holidays 2021, 1316 Somerville Road, SE, Ste. 1, Decatur, AL 35601. Also donate online at mhcnca.org/make-a-donation.
Christmas Cards: Create festive Christmas cards for Hospice of the Valley to distribute to the residents of local senior living facilities. Drop off the cards at 240 Johnston St. S.E., Decatur, or call 256-350-5585 to have them picked up.
North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments: NARCOG is collecting large-print puzzle books to distribute to homebound seniors and seniors in need in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties. Drop off donations to 216 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur.
Because We Care: The nonprofit is collecting necessities for children in Decatur for Christmas. Needed items include T-shirts, socks and underwear from sizes 2T to youth 18, toothpaste and toothbrushes. To donate, contact Tracey Cater at catertracey@bellsouth.net or call 256-227-2730.
Kayleigh Christmas: The Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation is collecting money to provide Christmas for children in hospice care and their families. Donate by PayPal at prayersforkayleigh@gmail.com, Venmo @PFK-Foundation or by mail, Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation, P.O. Box 1772, Hartselle, AL, 35640.
The Arc of Morgan County: The Arc will buy Christmas gifts, such as pajamas, CD players and baby dolls, for individuals with little or no family or individuals living in group homes in Morgan County. Drop off monetary donations or gifts at 2234 Graham Ave. S.W., Decatur.
—Submitting information: To have volunteer or donation needs included in this listing, email the information along with a contact name and telephone number to gooddeeds@decaturdaily.com.
