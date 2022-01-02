Neighborhood Christian Center: The nonprofit organization, which provides items for residents in need, is looking for paper plates, napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, Clorox wipes, travel hygiene items, underwear for men and women, winter clothes for babies, boys and men and men’s jeans. Drop off donations at 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Yard Work: Trim hedges, power wash concrete and remove holly bushes at the Mental Health Center of North Alabama's group homes. Sign-up through the Volunteer Center of Morgan County, vcomc.org/volunteer-opportunity/mental-health-center-of-north-alabama.
Meals on Wheels & More: Volunteers are needed to deliver meals and care packages to disabled, elderly and homebound Morgan County residents. Interested individuals can call 256-351-6850 or email Shontez.wynn@capna.org.
Decatur Animal Services: The city’s animal shelter is looking for volunteers to clean kennels, socialize with cats and walk dogs. Contact the shelter, 256-341-4790, for more information.
Warm Coat Collection: The Committee on Church Cooperation needs winter coats to distribute to the needy and homeless. Coats should be in good condition, smoke-free and clean. Drop off at the CCC, 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments: NARCOG is collecting large-print puzzle books to distribute to homebound seniors and seniors in need in Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties. Drop off donations to 216 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle ministry is in need of dried beans, eggs, milk, peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, pancake mix, syrup and cornbread mix. Drop off donations in the tubs outside the office at Mount Tabor Church, 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
HOW TO GET HELP
Neighbors Day: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food bags, clothes and hygiene kits for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
— Submitting information: To have volunteer or donation needs included in this listing, email the information along with a contact name and telephone number to gooddeeds@decaturdaily.com. (cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.)
