The Hartselle and Decatur school districts have more than 350 students and staff in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, and about 58 students and school employees in Limestone and Morgan counties have recently tested positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Decatur City Schools had between 215 and 220 students and employees in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said about 18 students and employees had recently tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday.
Satterfield said the numbers are on the rise when compared to the number of quarantines and cases the district had two weeks ago. He said rise may be partially attributable to fall break, and they are expecting another uptick in quarantines as a result of Halloween celebrations.
People gathering for celebrations, combined with the weather changing and people being more inclined to gather indoors, could boost the number of students and staff exposed to the virus, Satterfield said.
A first-grade teacher at Benajmin Davis Elementary is currently in quarantine, Satterfield said, but in-person class is able to proceed because the impacted teacher moved to virtual instruction, while a virtual teacher was brought into the classroom to take the quarantined teacher's place. Additionally, about 15 kindergarten students are in quarantine at Woodmeade Elementary due to exposure to the virus.
Satterfield said the district aims to address each situation involving COVID-19 exposure on a case-by-case basis to "limit whole-school closures" and focus on impacted individuals, classrooms and grades.
The district’s COVID-19 update released Friday said that “many of the COVID positive individuals have reported symptoms similar to a sinus infection.” Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott also reported symptoms associated with sinus infections when he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
--
Hartselle City Schools
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said as of Tuesday afternoon, the district had 150 students and employees in quarantine.
The biggest share of quarantines comes from Crestline Elementary, where 37 students and six employees were exposed to COVID-19. There were also 10 students at Barkley Bridge Elementary, 15 students and three employees at F.E. Burleson Elementary, 35 students at Hartselle Intermediate, 20 students at Hartselle Junior High, 22 students at Hartselle High and two central office employees in quarantine.
Jones said 15 students and employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. Eight of these cases come from Hartselle High, where seven students and an employee tested positive for the virus. One student and one employee at Crestline Elementary, two students and one employee at F.E. Burleson Elementary, one student at Hartselle Intermediate and one student at Hartselle Junior High all recently tested positive for the virus.
--
Morgan County Schools
As of Wednesday morning, 19 students and employees in Morgan County Schools had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The cases come from 14 different buildings, each with between one and two cases. The impacted locations are West Morgan Middle, West Morgan Elementary, Priceville Junior High, Priceville High, Lacey’s Spring School, Falkville Elementary, Eva School, Danville-Neel Elementary, Danville Middle, Danville High, Cotaco School, Brewer High and the central office. Eight of the cases come from employees, and 11 come from students.
Elliott will return to the office Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 27.
Morgan County Schools declined to release information about the number of students and employees in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
Spokeswoman Lisa Screws said school nurses are “continuing to monitor our COVID exposures and manage quarantines.”
--
K-12 dashboard
A dashboard with data on COVID-19 cases in public K-12 schools is now available on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website. The dashboard indicates how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported in a given district in the past week.
A total of 722 cases were reported to the ADPH in one week according to the dashboard, which was most recently updated Friday. However, these cases come from just 85 of the 143 school systems included on the dashboard — 58 systems did not report their data to the ADPH as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the dashboard, there were fewer than five recently reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens City Schools as of Friday, six cases in Limestone County Schools, and data remains unreported in Lawrence County Schools.
According to the dashboard, only cases reported by local education agencies — school districts and individual charter schools — to the ADPH and the State Department of Education are displayed on the dashboard.
“If a student or employee fails to disclose to the (local education agency) that they have a positive COVID-19 test or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the (local education agency) will have no way of knowing and communicating that information,” according to the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, all local schools remain open for in-person instruction, with the exception of Lawrence County High, which will remain virtual until Monday due to COVID-19 related staffing issues.
A link to the dashboard can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/schools.html.
