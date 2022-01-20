FLORENCE — Hunters have been encouraged to continue harvesting deer in Lauderdale and Colbert counties to provide as many samples as possible to test for a disease that scientists say makes an infected animal's meat unfit for human consumption.
The request for continued hunting came during a public meeting last week arranged by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources after Lauderdale County recorded the state's first case of chronic wasting disease.
As a result of the finding, emergency regulations have been put in place for Lauderdale and Colbert counties in the state's northwest corner, including no seasonal or daily bag limits and no antler restrictions throughout the remainder of the season, which lasts through Feb. 10.
"There will be other decisions made as we go through the rest of the year, but this is for the rest of the season," said Capt. Michael East of the law enforcement section of the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
Lauderdale County west of U.S. 43 is designated as a high-risk zone for CWD. Hunters who harvest a deer within that zone are required to submit the deer's head for testing.
The remainder of Lauderdale County, and all of Colbert County, are considered buffer zones for CWD, and hunters are highly encouraged to submit heads for testing.
Alabama became the 28th state to discover a case of CWD when a white-tailed deer that a hunter killed in western Lauderdale County tested positive, East said.
The deer was killed Dec. 23, and the results came back on Jan. 6.
The sample from the deer was submitted as part of the state’s ongoing CWD surveillance and volunteer testing program.
Preliminary tests were performed at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, and were confirmed positive by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Chris Cook, deer program coordinator for the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, said all deer in North America are susceptible to the disease.
"It's always fatal and there is no vaccine or cure," Cook said.
He said a deer with the disease usually looks normal, but there are signs to look for, including weight loss, abnormal behavior, drooping posture, poor coordination, and excessive drinking, urination and salivating.
"But these are also symptoms of other white-tail diseases," Cook said.
He said anyone can report a sick deer at OutdoorAlabama.com/ReportSickDeer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people.
"However, some animal studies suggest CWD poses a risk to certain types of non-human primates, like monkeys, that eat meat from CWD-infected animals or come in contact with brain or body fluids from infected deer or elk," the CDC says on its website. "These studies raise concerns that there may also be a risk to people. Since 1997, the World Health Organization has recommended that it is important to keep the agents of all known prion diseases from entering the human food chain."
The CDC also recommends that in areas where CWD is known to be present, "hunters strongly consider having those animals tested before eating the meat." The CDC says meat from an animal testing positive for CWD should not be eaten.
CWD was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi in 2018 and has been moving slowly toward Alabama, Chris Blankenship, commissioner of ADCNR, has said.
Six freezer locations have been set up for sample collection, and the agency hopes to set up additional ones. The six locations include:
• Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Alabama Forestry Commission Office, 1004 Franklin County 36, Russellville.
• Florence Frozen Meats, 1050 South Court St., Florence.
• Colbert Farmers Cooperative, 1417 U.S. 72 West, Tuscumbia.
• 24/7 Chevron, 17750 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia
• Dee's Local Express, 6072 U.S. 72, Cherokee.
