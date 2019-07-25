HUNTSVILLE — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.
News outlets report that the boy was found unresponsive at a Huntsville home a medical crew on Tuesday.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill told WHNT that the state Department of Forensics is conducting an autopsy to determine the child's cause of death.
News outlets report that 34-year-old Frederick Antony Frink and 36-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Catron have been charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a family member. They were both listed Thursday as as being in the Madison County Detention Facility with no bail set.
It is not immediately clear if they have an attorney. The station reported two other children, ages 4 and 17, were removed from the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.