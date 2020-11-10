The pandemic hit area airports hard, with Huntsville International at one point down to 3% of normal traffic and Pryor Field at 10% of normal fuel sales, but both report improvement since those low points.
“Traffic has actually picked up,” said Huntsville International Airport’s public relations manager, Jana Kuner. “And, after Labor Day, we did not see a slump in September."
She said traffic was at about 33% of normal levels in September, up from the 3% level it hit in April. October numbers won’t be available until later this week.
“I think people in general are getting a little more comfortable about flying again,” Kuner said.
Pryor Field Manager Adam Foutz said that “at our lowest point, our fuel sales were down almost 90%.” Corporate and cargo traffic were the most severely hit by the effects of COVID-19, according to Foutz.
“We’re almost back to our standard operations, (and) we’re seeing our fuel flowage return to within our normal operating ranges,” Foutz said.
Nationwide, air travel has recovered slowly in recent months, reaching 1 million passengers on Oct. 18 for the first time since March, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That compares to 2.6 million travelers on that day a year ago, TSA figures show.
During the eight months before the pandemic hit, Kuner said, the Huntsville airport was on track to surpass 1.2 million passengers in a year, which would have broken the airport's record.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included $10 billion in funds for U.S. airports impacted by the pandemic. Pryor Field was awarded $69,000 and Huntsville International more than $13.78 million.
Because of the federal stimulus money, “We didn’t have to furlough employees or have staff reductions, and we were able to continue to operate,” Kuner said. The Huntsville/Madison County Airport Authority has about 120 full-time and part-time employees.
At Pryor Field, officials have submitted for its first reimbursement under the CARES Act from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We decided to expend the (CARES) fund on our everyday expenses,” like payroll and utilities, and will submit documentation monthly, Foutz said. The money cannot be used for capital improvement projects, like hangars and other revenue-generating items, according to Foutz.
“The funds were very much appreciated to bridge the gap from the decrease in operations in March (and) April,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of flights at Huntsville International remains lower than normal levels.
“Typically we were having around 200 flights a week going out, and now we’re averaging 113 to 115 flight departures,” according to Kuner. “Most every flight is full, but it’s because there are fewer flights.”
As different markets recover, “airlines will add back routes to meet that demand for service,” she said. “That could be beneficial for us” due to the strength of the airport’s business travel.
The airport is now served by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Air Lines, Frontier Airlines and Silver Airways, though there was a temporary break in Silver Airways service.
Airlines received $25 billion as part of the economic stimulus package in March to help them keep their employees on the payroll through the end of September. Carriers were required to maintain service to the airports they served before the pandemic, but more than a dozen asked for relief from flying to some cities. The U.S. Department of Transportation granted service exemptions to 15 U.S. airlines, allowing them to suspend service to dozens of airports for the summer season, including Silver Airways’ service out of Huntsville International.
Silver Airways said it resumed service to Huntsville International, beginning Oct. 1, with nonstop flights three times a week between Huntsville and Orlando.
U.S. airlines are looking to Congress to approve more pandemic relief, including a six-month extension of $25 billion in aid.
“Definitely airports and especially the airlines still need financial support,” Kuner said. “Air service is critical for the economic infrastructure of the country.”
