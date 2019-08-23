A Huntsville man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a campsite residence at the Point Mallard campground on Wednesday, Decatur police said.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Edward Owens, 18, 3304 Stonebrook Circle N.W., and was apprehended while leaving the campground, police said. He is charged with third-degree burglary.
The police report said a nearby resident discovered the suspect breaking into a campsite at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday and called police.
Owens was transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. Jail records show Owens remained jailed as of Friday morning.
