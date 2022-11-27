The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city.
But members of the commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concern voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
The commission also approved the re-layout of the subdivision — which is the second phase of the Promenade at River Landing community. The second phase is located west of Zierdt Road and north of Beadle Lane. The community borders Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
The lots are being developed by Gross Residential. ESP Associates is the subdivision engineer. The development is on 33 acres.
Greg and Toni Datcher, who live near the development, voiced concerns about the entry into the subdivision. Toni Datcher said they were also concerned about the aesthetics of the development.
Greg Datcher asked about the timing of construction, saying that construction on other projects nearby began as early as 8:30 a.m. on Sundays. He asked the developers to be "respectful of people’s peace."
Huntsville City Council President John Meredith — who lives near the development — called construction early on Sunday mornings “unacceptable.”
The noise ordinance in Huntsville allows construction to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., but a representative for the developer said it would abide by a later construction time.
The completed phase of the community is advertised as a townhome community with three-bedroom floor plans and two-car garages. Amenities in that community include a pool with kiddie pool sections, a clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court.
The commission gave final approval for a neighboring subdivision, phase nine of Pebble Creek at River Landing, also west of Zierdt Road and north of Beadle Lane. Although a draft agenda listed 128 lots, the commission approved 43.
The lots are being developed by DR Horton Inc., with Mullins LLC as the engineer for the project.
Four- and five-bedroom homes with three-car garages are listed on the DR Horton website in the completed portions of the community. Homes listed are in the $320,000 to $490,000, 1,884-square-foot to 3,257-aquare-foot range.
Amenities also include a clubhouse, pool, fitness room, basketball and volleyball courts.
The commission gave final approval for the 47-lot first phase of Nursery at Blue Spring south of Winchester Road and west of Blue Spring Road. The lots are being developed by Stanley Developer LLC. Mullins LLC is the engineer.
The commission also approved the 43-lot second phase of Lakes at the Meadows. The subdivision is east of Old Highway 431 and south of Berkley Road. It is being developed by Tennessee Valley Communities. 2 The Point is the engineer.
The 23-lot third phase of Estuary at Nature Walk north of Martin Road and west of Zierdt Road also received approval. It is being developed by Lennar Homes of Alabama, with Mullins LLC as the engineer.
The Lennar Homes website lists completed townhomes in the community as three-bedroom, two-bath homes of more than 1,800 square feet with starting prices at $329,000.
The commission voted for a zoning change for a 24.85 acre site west of County Line Road and north of Old Highway 20 from Commercial Industrial Park to Highway Business District C-4 with a restriction to prohibit multifamily dwellings on a parcel with a limited linear frontage of 500 feet on County Line Road and a minimum depth of 225 feet.
Lady Kassama of the Planning Department said single-family rental homes and duplexes are planned for the site. She said the site would be restricted to only four structures per acre under a recently passed ordinance.
She said at the most, 44 structures could be built on the site, depending on the layout of the community. The community would be near major employment centers such as Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA in Greenbrier.
