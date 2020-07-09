More nighttime delays are possible next week on Interstate 565 eastbound east of Greenbrier Road as work continues on a $14.3 million widening and resurfacing project, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Single-lane closures will be necessary for the contractor to set concrete barriers. Lane closures may be in place anytime between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.
Daytime travel will not be impacted, as two travel lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett. ALDOT says motorists should reduce speed and prepare to merge.
