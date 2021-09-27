The Alabama Department of Transportation will be striping Interstate 565 between I-65 and County Line Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Friday.
ALDOT said it will be a rolling operation and motorists are advised to expect some delays and lane closures.
