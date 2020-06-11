Work on the $14.3 million widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Limestone County will start Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
This is the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Reed Contracting of Huntsville will resurface more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Interstate 65 to just west of County Line Road after widening some sections of roadway to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction.
In June, work to set concrete barriers and shift traffic lanes on the eastbound roadway is expected to take place during the nighttime, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. This will be followed by daytime work to widen the eastbound roadway, primarily in the area of Exit 2, or Mooresville Road.
Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during widening.
The contractor will receive incentives to complete the project before to Dec. 17, 2021, receiving $25,000 per day the project is complete ahead of that deadline, up to a maximum of 50 days and $1.25 million. Work zone signs are already in place. Motorists are asked to observe reduced speed limits and be aware of lane shifts and construction equipment, vehicles or personnel entering the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.