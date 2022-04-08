HUNTSVILLE — Tennessee River bridge inspections on Interstate 65 will resume next week on the southbound side, but the Alabama Department of Transportation does not plan weekend lane closures.
An ALDOT press release says the single-lane closures on the southbound bridge will be in place from 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday.
There will be no lane closure April 15 or over the following weekend.
Drivers should expect significant delays on I-65 south of Athens and delays on connecting routes as well, including parts of I-565, Alabama 20 and U.S. 31 in southern Limestone County.
Traffic conditions are available at ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app. Message boards will be positioned on I-65 to alert motorists to the lane closure and potential alternate routes.
ALDOT will monitor traffic on I-65 and other impacted routes and adjust messaging as needed.
A consultant specializing in bridge analysis is performing the inspection in preparation for a major bridge rehabilitation project, anticipated to begin in 2023.
If investigation of the southbound bridge is completed next week, inspection of the northbound bridge will begin the following week, April 18-21, again from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
No lane closures are planned for the last week of April, though additional lane closures will be necessary at least two weeks during May to complete the northbound inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.