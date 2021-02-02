The bridge work requiring the Interstate 65 southbound detour at Exit 347 is expected to begin Wednesday. The project had been scheduled to start today, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Motorists will be detoured to the off-ramp at Huntsville Brownsferry Road and then to the on-ramp back to I-65. The short detour will be so motorists will bypass the bridge work.
Both southbound lanes will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day to allow contractor Miller & Miller to remove part of the existing bridge in preparation for overpass widening.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65.
