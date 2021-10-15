Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Athens and Interstate 565 will be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps three days next week, according to The Alabama Department of Transportation.
Motorists will have to detour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Tuesday-Thursday. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound.
ALDOT advises motorists to expect delays and plan accordingly, and also to reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit.
The detour is due to the Rebuild Alabama project of widening the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.
