Resurfacing of Interstate 65 is set to resume Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The project area is between mile marker 339, north of the Tennessee River Bridge, and Exit 251 at U.S. 72 in Athens.
Project contractor Wiregrass Construction will work nightly, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. ALDOT asks that motorists drive with caution in the work zone and be prepared to merge due to single-lane closures.
The nearly $15.3 million project will resurface 12.4 miles of interstate, ALDOT said. Completion is anticipated later this year.
