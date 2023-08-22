D230823 interstate 65 JN05.JPG
Buy Now

Traffic backs up near the Bethel Road overpass in Hartselle before merging into a single lane as Alabama Department of Transportation crews continue paving a section of Interstate 65 northbound in the Priceville area on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Paving on Interstate 65 caused congestion south of Priceville on Monday and Tuesday but created only minor inconveniences for northbound motorists and was expected to be completed early and cause no disruptions the rest of the week.

View our Print Replica

—brucem@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2431. Twitter @BruceMcLellan1 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.