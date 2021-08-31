The Tennessee Valley experienced heavy rain and several power outages overnight but only slight damage with some fallen trees as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through.
“There were a few trees that fell, but that could be a combination of very wet ground and 30 mph winds,” said meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelderger of the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Limestone and Morgan counties' emergency management agencies each reported a few trees down.
Decatur Utilities reported four outages affecting a total of 791 customers overnight. Most of the outages lasted about an hour, and 32 customers lost power until about 5 a.m.
"All outages were due to winds bringing down trees and limbs across power lines," DU said in a statement.
At about 1:30 a.m., Joe Wheeler EMC reported 589 customers without power in Lawrence County, most between Moulton and Mt. Hope.
“Based on radar estimates, in the Decatur area, there were 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours,” Heidelderger said this morning. The rainfall numbers were higher farther west, he said.
The predicted rainfall for the rest of today is one-half inch to an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.