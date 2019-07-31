Authorities have released the identity of a woman killed today in a three-vehicle accident on a deadly stretch of Point Mallard Parkway.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Malloree Teague, 27, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:08 p.m. in the Decatur Morgan Hospital emergency room. He listed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.
Teague was traveling south in a red Dodge Challenger when it collided with a northbound white Morgan County District 1 utility pickup about 11:20 a.m., authorities said.
A third vehicle, a white Infiniti FX35, had damage to the driver side of the vehicle. It stopped about 30 yards north of the other two vehicles.
Driver of the county vehicle, District 1 mechanic Wayne Miller, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his wrist and left ankle, said District 1 foreman and supervisor Carl Blankenship. He said Miller had been working in the Priceville area and was heading north on Alabama 67 back to the District 1 shop on Central Parkway Southwest when the accident occurred.
Traffic in both directions was backed up more than a mile.
Decatur Fire and Rescue also worked the scene.
The fatality was the second on Point Mallard Parkway in six weeks. A Somerville woman was killed June 25. Police said in that wreck 33-year-old Jonna McGuyre lost control of her Chevy Tahoe and hit two pickup trucks and an SUV before colliding head-on in the northbound lane with a Nissan Versa driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams, who was killed.
McGuyre, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., has since been charged with manslaughter in the June 25 crash. Court records say preliminary tests show she had drugs in her system at the time of the crash. McGuyre also was charged in July with possession of a controlled substance, for possessing meth at the time of the crash, Decatur police said.
