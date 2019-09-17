The low bid on the Old River Road sewer extension came in $220,728 lower than the city’s budget and, if verified, would allow the Morris family subdivision to move forward.
City officials are counting on this Southeast Decatur subdivision, which will be known as “River Road Manor," to jump-start what has been sluggish residential growth.
Lead Engineer Nathan Tomberlin, of Pugh, Wright, McAnally Engineering Services, must verify the low bid submitted by Jordan Excavating Inc., of Birmingham, for $799,317. The bid opening was this morning in the Financial Department at City Hall.
Three companies submitted bids. Cleary Construction Co., of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was the runner-up with a bid of $1.3 million and Tortorigi Construction, of Birmingham, had a bid of almost $1.4 million.
The City Council has an agreement with Howard Morris and his family that the city will run a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the west side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property off Old River Road.
In return, the Morris family would build at least 40 homes in a 55-home subdivision on 19.4 acres and annex the property into the city.
As part of the agreement, the council can reject the sewer bid if it comes in over the budgeted amount of just over $1 million. This agreement requires the Morris family to build 40 houses in five years or pay 10% of the sewer cost back to the city. If the family finishes all of the subdivision infrastructure, that penalty drops to 5%.
Tomberlin said Tuesday he will review the bid numbers and estimates in the next few days to make sure they’re accurate before submitting a recommendation to City Council. The council will vote on awarding the bid Oct. 7. The council will also vote to annex the property into the city.
