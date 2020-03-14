By order of the state Supreme Court today, all in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit, district and municipal courts will be suspended from Monday to April 16.
The only exceptions are jury trials that are already in progress, protection-from-abuse proceedings, various emergency proceedings dealing with child custody or protection, petitions for temporary restraining orders, emergency proceedings involving mental health or protection of the elderly, certain law enforcement petitions and proceedings related to COVID-19.
Limestone County courts on Friday issued a similar order that canceled all non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Friday announced it will reschedule 102 parole hearings that had been planned in Montgomery for the week of March 16 in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
