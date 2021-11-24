Alabama’s salaries and benefits for K-12 teachers are on par with what surrounding states offer and better in some instances, including out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a recent report to lawmakers.
But educators and some lawmakers say the state must do better, particularly with retirement packages, to attract a shrinking pool of young teachers.
“We absolutely have a shortage of teachers, but I don’t think you can point a bright light to any one of these things as being the reason for that,” Kirk Fulford, deputy director of the Legislative Services Agency, told a panel of lawmakers earlier this month during a presentation on Alabama’s pay and health and retirement benefits for educators.
Alabama pays starting teachers with bachelor’s and master’s degrees more than neighboring states, but over time every state except Tennessee pays more than Alabama. In 2019-2020 the top salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree in Alabama was $52,609. In Florida, it was $60,401.
“The area of compensation we need to improve are the middle years,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur. This year, Orr, the Senate education budget committee chairman, pushed through an increase in step raises that are built into educators’ salary structures.
“That’s where I intended to keep pushing, (step raises for) those middle years,” Orr said. “That will have an impact regardless of whether the Legislature gives an across-the-board pay raise in good economic times.”
Step raises could help retain teachers. In the meantime, higher salaries translate to increased retirement benefits, Orr said. He’s previously said teachers will likely get a raise in the 2023 fiscal year.
Fulford said retirement benefits also are on par with other states, though they’re hard to compare because like Alabama, some states have multiple tiers.
Under the state’s Tier II, which went into effect in 2013 to save the state money, new teachers can’t collect retirement until age 62. Tier I allowed retirement after 25 years, letting many teachers leave the classroom around age 50.
In Florida, teachers can retire after 33 years. In Georgia, retirement after 30 years is an option, as is 25 years with a lesser benefit. Mississippi also offers a 30-year option. In Tennessee, the “Rule of 90” allows for retirement when a teachers’ age plus years of service equals 90. That could allow a teacher who starts in their early 20s to retire in their mid-50s.
Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton, said he will try again in the 2022 session to pass a bill allowing for retirement after 30 years for Tier II.
“In my mind, there are just certain professions such as law enforcement, military and education that due to the unique demands and expectations, the stresses of their work, should be provided a 25- or 30-year service retirement,” Baker said.
Changing Tier II to a 30-year retirement option without increasing teachers’ contributions would increase the employer costs by about $12.7 million per year starting in 2024, according to the Retirement Systems of Alabama.
Orr said the 30-year option could be considered again next year. It was struck from Baker’s legislation this year.
“We’ll have to see if that makes sense going forward and the impact on RSA and everyone else if we made that change.”
Under Tier II, if a teacher earning $52,000 toward the end of their career could retire after 30 years, their retirement benefit would be $2,145 per month for the rest of his or her life. (A Tier I teacher in the same scenario can get $2,616).
If they retired in their early 50s, the state and its taxpayers are funding that retirement longer than the teacher served, Orr noted.
“You certainly don’t get that deal in the private sector,” Orr said.
Under Tier II, the employer contribution is less than Tier I, 11.22% compared to 12.36%. Florida and Tennessee’s employer contributions are lower, Mississippi and Georgia’s are higher at 17.4% and 19.06%, respectively.
Tier II’s benefit factor is also less than Tier I’s, 1.65% versus 2.0125%.
Lawmakers and Gov. Kay Ivey in the spring tweaked Tier II to allow newer teachers to rollover each year their sick leave and get paid for unused days when they retire. Previously, Tier II teachers lost unused days each year.
The law also increases teachers’ contributions to their retirement from 6% to 6.2%. Tier I’s employee contribution is 7.5%.
Amy Marlowe, executive director of the Alabama Education Association, said schools’ teacher pipeline was drying up before COVID-19, but the pandemic put additional demands and stress on teachers, worsening the shortage.
“With all those factors in play, AEA absolutely believes salaries and retirement benefits contribute to the teacher shortage,” Marlowe said. “To compete with those states in Fulford’s presentation, we can’t just be average or slightly better. To attract teachers to Alabama, we must be much better, higher, and offer more beyond what other states offer.”
