After a hiatus of more than a year, the 3rd Friday downtown street festival came back with a vengeance last week. Perhaps wanting to shed the last remnants of a lingering pandemic, a big crowd came out in force and filled Second Avenue and the surrounding area.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
