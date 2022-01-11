The season's second clash between city rivals Austin and Decatur was resolved only in the last fraction of a second. The Austin boys made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left that gave them a two-point victory over Decatur, 58-56. In the girls game, Austin won 37-32.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
