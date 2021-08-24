The 2021-22 high school football season got underway last week with mixed results for area teams. The Friday night entertainment not only happens on the field, but also on the sidelines and in the stands.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.