Austin High School and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy had big wins Friday night. The Black Bears' 52-21 victory over Albertville put them closer to capturing the Region 4 title, which will be a reality if they beat Bob Jones this week. The Eagles claimed their region title Friday with a 46-16 win over Cherokee.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
