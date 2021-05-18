The 84 members of Calhoun Community College's nursing program class of 2021 participated in the traditional candlelighting ceremony Friday at the school. The ceremony, in which graduates receive their pins, is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, who is one of the founders of modern-day nursing.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
