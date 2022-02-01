The Austin boys defeated Florence in a close game on Friday. With their 58-53 win, the Black Bears tied James Clemens for first place in the final Class 7A, Area 8 standings. Austin won a coin flip Monday morning to earn the top seeding and host's role for the area tournament next week.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
