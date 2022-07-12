Almost 40 kids in first through sixth grades are attending the second Camp Carnegie of the summer this week. They'll explore art, drama, music, yoga and science during the camp at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by John Godbey/Decatur Daily
