Decatur held a public celebration of Día de los Muertos for the first time on Wednesday, All Souls' Day. A large and diverse crowd showed up for the event, which took place in a block of Second Avenue Northeast. Organizers said about 3,500 people showed up, and they hope to expand beyond a single block next year. 

