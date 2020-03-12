Running for 12 hours straight seems like an impossible task for most, but it wasn’t for the 150 runners who came to Delano Park on Saturday for the Delano 12-Hour Run. The entrants took off at 6 a.m., running as many laps around a 1-mile track as they could until the 12 hours were up at 6 p.m. Participants competed as individuals or on relay teams.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
