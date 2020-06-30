With temperature checks and social-distanced seating, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy held graduation on Thursday at Westmeade Baptist Church. This graduation may be marked as the most uncommon commencement in the school's 25-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
featured
In the Community: DHCA 2020 Graduation
- Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
