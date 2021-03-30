Churches, communities and other groups have organized egg hunts that are drawing big smiles from children ahead of Easter. Perhaps the biggest smile Saturday was on Jaylynn Hunkeapillar's face when her mother, who had been away for four months completing her basic training with the National Guard, showed up at the egg hunt organized by VFW Post 10774's auxiliary at South Park in Falkville.
Photos by Cristina Byrne/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.