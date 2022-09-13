The Alabama Historical Commission celebrated the 186th birthday of Gen. Joe Wheeler on Saturday at the home where he lived near Hillsboro. A 150-year-old Federal-style home built by slaves, Pond Spring is filled with more than 10,000 artifacts and offers a glimpse into the life of Wheeler, his family and the Lawrence County community. Wheeler fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War and led U.S. troops in the Spanish-American War. The celebration Saturday included free horse and buggy rides, crafts for children and musical performances.

