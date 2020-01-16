Last weekend, Decatur celebrated the annual visit of cranes to our community with an array of activities. Stormy weather didn't stop local residents and visitors from participating in numerous events, from art and photography workshops to a raptor presentation to music, dance and puppetry shows and, of course, bird-watching.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
