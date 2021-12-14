The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation’s Gala 37 activities included a luncheon and an evening formal event Friday at Ingalls Harbor. Anita Walden, the hospital's chief nursing officer, and state Sen. Arthur Orr were honored with the Caddell-Grisham Award during the luncheon.
Photos by David Higginbotham
