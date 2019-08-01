With football season approaching and the school year about to start, it's also time for marching bands to prepare. Students from Decatur and Austin high schools have been taking to the field the past few weeks, strengthening their talents to fire up their classmates during athletic events and best represent their school. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
