Decatur Parks and Recreation's summer camp for children is already in its second week. The camp, called Kidtopia, is for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and takes place at Fort Decatur Recreation Center, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The current session will end on June 30 and a second session will take place from July 11-Aug. 4.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.