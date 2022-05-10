Teams from Decatur Middle and Austin Middle competed in a raft challenge Friday at the Aquadome Recreation Center pool. The challenge to stay afloat while traveling the length of the pool and back was the culmination of a project in which students in the gifted program had to build their rafts and design their own logo and uniforms.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
